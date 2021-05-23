-$0.12 EPS Expected for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Anavex Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $818.07 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

