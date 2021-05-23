Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 36,043 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 716,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,043 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $45,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $64.62. 601,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.71 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -140.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

