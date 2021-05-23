Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 461,156 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461,156 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.07% of AerCap worth $81,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 39.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AerCap by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

NYSE AER traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

