Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 215,000 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $8,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

