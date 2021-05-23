IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 68,715 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,791,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.52. 725,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,260. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

