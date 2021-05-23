IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 721,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,446,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,758. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $774.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

