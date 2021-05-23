$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in RPM International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 358,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,518. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International has a twelve month low of $68.99 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.