Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $269.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 940,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,400. Voya Financial has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $70.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

