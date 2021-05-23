Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.1% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,686,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,298,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 198.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

