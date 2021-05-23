Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,853,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,551,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $162.33.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

