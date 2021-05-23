Graypoint LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,778. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.