Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 844,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,106,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

