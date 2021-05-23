PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.5% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.10. 5,194,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.09%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

