MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 63,408 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 55,104 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB remained flat at $$31.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 687,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,025. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.