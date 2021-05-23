CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.37 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and $328,805.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 54.3% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00720836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074927 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

