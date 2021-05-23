Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Tops $209,502.22

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 69.6% against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $209,502.22 and $1,000.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.15 or 0.00720836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00074927 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

