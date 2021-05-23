KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $149.30 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.18 or 0.00060072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $149.30 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 57.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00398133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00047645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00182292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003045 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

