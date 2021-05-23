Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.07. 2,782,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.78, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

