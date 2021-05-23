Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 3,048,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

