Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 150.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock traded down $12.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,293.38. 263,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,888. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,377.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,207.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

