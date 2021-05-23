810 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 810 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 181,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 14.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.66. 5,329,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

