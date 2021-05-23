Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 672,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after buying an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

OI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 890,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

