Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Cars.com makes up about 1.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $22,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Cars.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cars.com alerts:

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of CARS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.88. 426,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,218. The stock has a market cap of $952.72 million, a P/E ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.