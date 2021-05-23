Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Sells 627,068 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,068 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers makes up 6.6% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $117,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth about $19,969,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,041,000 after acquiring an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 428,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

SIG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 453,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,676. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.