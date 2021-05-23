Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.8% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 987,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 48,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,961 shares of company stock valued at $62,434,315. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,151. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.02 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.97 and a 200 day moving average of $242.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

