Clarus Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ARKQ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 329,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,495. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.96.

