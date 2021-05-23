Clarus Group Inc. Takes Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,000. 10x Genomics accounts for 6.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 404.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $10,424,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.17. The stock had a trading volume of 824,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.53.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

