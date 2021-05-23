Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $1,393,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,873,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.