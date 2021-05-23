Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

FISV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.22. 2,727,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

