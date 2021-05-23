Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 198,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 351,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IAA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 961,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.87 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

