The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 893,516 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893,516 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $114,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,021,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

