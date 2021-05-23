Close Asset Management Ltd Takes $40,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.54. 2,459,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,490. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.08. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 394,120 shares of company stock worth $12,901,479. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

