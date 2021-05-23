The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 710,573 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,573 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $158,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,265. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

