Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $23.96 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $23,958,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,045.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.45. The stock had a trading volume of 680,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $339.65.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.