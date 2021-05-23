Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.41. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.