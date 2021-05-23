PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.86. 359,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $135.94 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.