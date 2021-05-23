Analysts Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce $5.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.54 million and the highest is $6.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.74 million, with estimates ranging from $84.43 million to $239.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

