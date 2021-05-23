$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GameStop by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $18,429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GME traded up $6.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,974. GameStop has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.30 and a beta of -2.09.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

