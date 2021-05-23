bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.45 million and $3.14 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.00401039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00049430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00187804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $228.35 or 0.00691149 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

