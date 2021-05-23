THEKEY (TKY) Hits Market Cap of $5.35 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $128,807.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007405 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

