Advisors Preferred LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 90.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,645 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $2,082,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,144. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.