Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,621 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBL. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 137,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 571,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $55.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

