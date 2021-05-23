Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 1,121 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,465,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $110.48. 368,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,549. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

