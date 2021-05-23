Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 1,704 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,577. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

