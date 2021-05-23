Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

NYSE CLX traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,783. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

