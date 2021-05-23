iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 20.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,605. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $122.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.