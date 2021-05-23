Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $23,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $107.39. 342,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,729. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

