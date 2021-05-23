Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $36,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.86. 588,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

