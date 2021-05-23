Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

BA traded up $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. 16,578,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,504,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.29. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $135.78 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

