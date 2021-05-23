Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 589,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,624. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.41. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

